Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana look leaked? Internet reacts to his 'long hair' avatar as Lord Rama, '$400 mn budget & can't get a decent-looking wig?'

New Delhi: Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming 2-part magnum opus - Ramayana is high on the buzz word. The audience is excited to watch the mega narrative unfold in a visually powerful medium with lead actors Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol and Yash taking the centerstage.

Recently, some pictures from the film sets featuring Ranbir Kapoor in a long hair broke the internet. Ever since, social media is abuzz with how the actor looks in the leaked photos from Ramayana where Ranbir plays the titular role of Lord Rama.

Many reactions have poured in on Reddit where the users slammed his wig and hairdo. One person wrote: "All that $400 million budget and they couldn't arrange for a decent-looking wig?"

Another one wrote: "Bollywood really sucks in the fake hair & fake beard department. You can notice this in any movie or TV show."

One person said: "Learned nothing from Adipurush apparently"

Another comment read: "The whole film is gonna be CGI, isn't it? Just like Adipurush."

About Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus - Ramayana is touted as the biggest Indian film ever made. Reason? It's staggering budget, massive star cast and world-class VFX technology.

Ramayana Part 1 is slated for release on Diwali 2026, and the second part on Diwali 2027. This film (2 parts combined) has a reported budget of Rs 4000 crore, several times more than the budget of anything ever produced in India.

Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as the beloved Goddess Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Other names include

Lara Dutta – Kaikeyi

Rakul Preet Singh – Shurpanakha

Kajal Aggarwal – Mandodari

Amitabh Bachchan – Jatayu

Anil Kapoor – King Janak

Raghav Juyal – Meghnad