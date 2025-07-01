Ramayana Part 1 First Look: Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi's film is all set to begin its highly anticipated cinematic journey with an unprecedented nationwide launch. Spearheaded by visionary producer Namit Malhotra, the magnum opus will unveil its first official unit on July 3. Marking the beginning of a truly global and historic cinematic rollout, Ramayana: The Introduction is going to be unveiled in 9 cities in India.

All About Ramayana: The Introduction

The nine-city reveal are Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, and Kochi is designed to bring the scale and ambition of the project directly to audiences and media across the country.

more than just a launch, it’s a movement celebrating an ancient epic, reimagined with groundbreaking storytelling and global creative collaboration.

From its very inception, Ramayana has generated massive curiosity for its vision — blending India’s most revered mythology with world-class filmmaking. With an East-meets-West collaboration of some of the world’s top creative minds and technicians, the unveiling of the first unit marks a significant milestone in building the Ramayana universe, one that spans continents, cultures, and generations.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and 8 times Oscar Winning VFX Studio, DNEG, in association with Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is being crafted on an unprecedented scale.

Ramayana Star Cast Details

In Ramayana: The Introduction, the film boasts a stellar ensemble cast. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman, Ravi Dubey is Lakshman, and Lara Dutta will portray Kaikeyi. Rakul Preet Singh takes on the role of Surpanakha, while Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as Mandodari. Arun Govil plays King Dashrath, Vivek Oberoi is Vidyutjihva, Kunal Kapoor portrays Lord Indra, Adinath Kothare plays Bharat, and Mohit Raina takes on the role of Lord Shiva. According to The Financial Express, Amitabh Bachchan will lend his legendary presence to the character of Jatayu in a special appearance, among others.

Ramayana will release in two parts: Part 1 on Diwali 2026 and Part 2 on Diwali 2027.