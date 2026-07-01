Most Anticipated Indian Movies from July-December 2026: One of the world's most popular source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities - IMDb, has unveiled the 'Most Anticipated Indian Movies for the second half of 2026'. Interestingly, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor didn't need a box office number to win this round. IMDb just handed his mythological epic Ramayana Part 1 the top spot on its list of the most anticipated Indian films for the second half of 2026 — beating out Shah Rukh Khan's King, Alia Bhatt's Alpha, and eighteen other titles releasing between July and December.
The rankings, based on page views from IMDb's 250 million-plus monthly visitors between January and late June, put Nitesh Tiwari's two-part saga ahead of the pack months before its Diwali release. Kapoor plays Lord Ram; Yash, fresh off his KGF fame, plays Ravana. And Yash isn't done there — he shows up again at No. 3 with Toxic, making him the only lead actor with two films in the top three.
1. Ramayana Part 1 (Hindi)
2. Alpha (Hindi)
3. Toxic (Kannada)
4. King (Hindi)
5. Dhamaal 4 (Hindi)
6. Drishyam 3 (Hindi)
7. Vishwanath & Sons (Tamil)
8. Mirzapur: The Movie (Hindi)
9. Haiwaan (Hindi)
10. Eetha (Hindi)
11. Awarapan 2 (Hindi)
12. Ikka (Hindi)
13. Arasan (Tamil)
14. Khalifa (Malayalam)
15. I'm Game (Malayalam)
16. Ranabaali (Telugu)
17. Shakti Shalini (Hindi)
18. Idhayam Murali (Tamil)
19. Sigma (Tamil)
20. Vvan - Force of the Forrest (Hindi)
Among Indian movies with planned releases between July and December 2026, these titles were consistently the most popular on IMDb between January 1 and June 28, 2026, as determined by page views from more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide.
• The list spans five languages, reflecting the breadth of India's theatrical landscape: 12 Hindi, four Tamil, two Malayalam, one Telugu and one Kannada title.
• Several stars appear in multiple titles on the list, signaling their dominance across India's second-half slate:
o Yash stars in two of the top three: Ramayana Part 1 (#1) and Toxic (#3)
o Anil Kapoor appears in two of the top four: Alpha (#2) and King (#4)
o Sunny Deol features in Ramayana Part 1 (#1) and Ikka (#12)
o Ajay Devgn leads Dhamaal 4 (#5) and Drishyam 3 (#6)
• Mirzapur: The Movie (#8) is the first cinematic adaptation of an Indian series following its digital success.
• Ikka (#12) is the only direct-to-streaming release in the list.
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