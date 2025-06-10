New Delhi: Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's big-budget epic saga - Ramayana is being made in 2 parts. One of the most anticipated Indian movies, is being powered by top-tier talent, international VFX team, grand sets and an ensemble cast that brings this story to life. Ranbir Kapoor will essay the role of Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana.

Speculation about who is playing what in the magnum opus is high. Many portals have shared the inside scoop on characters locked in to play the prominent mythological figures in the movie. According to Siasat.com and Harper's Bazaar, here's taking a break-up on whose playing what in Ramayana based on reports:

Confirmed Ramayana Star Cast

Ranbir Kapoor – Lord Ram

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen portraying the most revered character of Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus Ramayana. At the Red Sea Film Festival 2024 in Jeddah, the actor revealed that the filming for the first part of this much-anticipated mythological epic is complete.

Sai Pallavi – Sita

One of the highest-paid South Indian actress Sai Pallavi, known for her acting chops and powerful screen presence will be seen playing Goddess Sita in the epic narrative. It will be her first film with Ranbir Kapoor.

Yash – Ravana

Ramayana is shaping up to be a visual and emotional cinematic spectacle like never before. While the film stars two of the biggest superstars, Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Raavan, it is said that they will barely be seen sharing screen space together.

According to sources close to the production, "The makers have chosen to stay true to the original Valmiki text, where Lord Ram and Raavan do not encounter each other through most of the epic. Their worlds remain apart, their stories unfolding in parallel until destiny brings them face-to-face in the climactic battle. As per the original narrative, Ram learns of Raavan’s existence only after Sita’s abduction, and the two never meet until the battlefield confrontation in Lanka."

Sunny Deol – Hanuman

Sunny Deol is playing the role of Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana movie, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram. He confirmed his role at the News18 Rising Bharat Summit. He said, “I am working in Ramayan as Hanuman, yes that is true." When asked if he is religious, Deol answered, “Kon bhagwan mein nhi manta? Hum hai bhagwan k vajh se hai."

Ravi Dubey – Lakshman

In an interview with Connect Cine, Ravi Dubey confirmed that he will be essaying the role of Lakshman in the movie. He didn't reveal much about his role as nothing has been officially out yet.

Rumoured Ramayana Star Cast

Mohit Raina – Lord Shiva

Lara Dutta – Kaikeyi

Rakul Preet Singh – Shurpanakha

Kajal Aggarwal – Mandodari

Amitabh Bachchan – Jatayu

Anil Kapoor – King Janak

Vikrant Massey – Meghnad

Kunal Kapoor – Lord Indra

Vivek Oberoi – Vidyutjihva

Arun Govil – King Dasharath

Adinath Kothare – Bharat

Ramya Krishnan – Kaushalya

Sheeba Chaddha – Sumitra

Bobby Deol – Kumbhakaran

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana Part 1 is slated for release on Diwali 2026, and the second part on Diwali 2027.