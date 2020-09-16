हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Randeep Hooda resumes work on 'Radhe', shares a picture from the studio

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is helmed by Prabhudheva. It features Salman Khan, Disha Patani in the lead.  

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, who was last seen in 'Extraction', was shooting for a film opposite Ileana D' Cruz when lockdown was announced. During the lockdown, the actor was involved in various initiatives to spread awareness and environment consciousness. He also recently underwent surgery for his ankle.

After a long gap due to lockdown, Randeep has resumed work and shared a picture while dubbing for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, in which he will play the main antagonist. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Grateful to be back at work #Radhe

A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda) on

The actor will also finish shooting remaining parts in October and then resume shooting of his other lineup projects. 

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is helmed by Prabhudheva. It features Salman Khan, Disha Patani in the lead.

 

Randeep HoodaRadheSalman KhanRadhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai
