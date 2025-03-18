Advertisement
RANDEEP HOODA

Randeep Hooda's Intense Transformation For Jaat: Actor Dons Raw Look With Long Hair In Gangster Avatar

In Jaat, Randeep Hooda will be seen in a never-before-seen intensity on the screen.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 18, 2025, 11:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Talented actor Randeep Hooda has once again proving his dedication to the craft proving that he is the ultimate shape shifter in Bollywood, undergoing a striking transformation for his upcoming film Jaat. Playing the role of Ranatunga, a ruthless gangster, Randeep has completely immersed himself in the character— gaining muscle weight, working on his voice modulation, the actor has gone above and beyond to bring his most menacing and evil role to life.  

A source close to the production revealed, "Randeep is known for his methodical approach to every role he takes on, and Jaat is no different. From day one, he was committed to making Ranatunga a truly fearsome villain. He grew out his hair to give the character a raw look, worked on his physique to add a more intimidating presence. His attention to detail is unmatched, and he ensures that no aspect of his performance feels inauthentic. Whether it was Sarbjit, Swatantra Veer Savarkar, or now Jaat, Randeep never shies away from going the extra mile. His fans admire him for his ability to completely transform into the characters he plays, and with Ranatunga, they are going to see a version of Randeep that is darker, more menacing, and truly terrifying on screen."

In Jaat, Randeep Hooda will be seen in a never-before-seen intensity on the screen.

 

Live Tv

