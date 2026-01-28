Rang De Basanti Special Screening: Aamir Khan, Siddharth Suryanarayan, Soha Ali Khan and star cast set for emotional reunion

New Delhi: Released on January 26, 2006, Rang De Basanti completes 20 years this Republic Day. To commemorate the milestone, the film’s makers have organised a special, emotion-filled reunion for the cast and crew. The private screening is scheduled for January 30 in Mumbai and promises a wave of nostalgia for fans and filmmakers alike.

Star-Studded Reunion

The anniversary screening will be attended by director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra along with lead actors Aamir Khan, Siddharth Suryanarayan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, and Atul Kulkarni. The event is expected to be a heartwarming celebration of memories, reflecting on the film’s journey and its impact on audiences.

About Rang De Basanti

The film centers on a group of carefree, spirited young friends whose lives are seemingly ordinary until they are drawn into the making of a documentary about India’s freedom fighters. Initially, their involvement is lighthearted and playful, a chance to step into the shoes of the country’s revolutionary heroes. However, as they immerse themselves in the stories of sacrifice, courage, and resistance, the lines between the past and their present begin to blur. The characters start to recognise parallels between the struggles of the freedom fighters and the injustices and corruption they witness in modern society. This awakening sparks a profound transformation, compelling them to question their own choices, responsibilities, and the world around them. What begins as a simple project gradually evolves into a journey of self-discovery, moral reckoning, and bold action, as the friends confront uncomfortable truths and take life-altering steps to stand against the systemic wrongs they encounter.

Legacy and Lasting Impact

As the cast and crew reunite after two decades, the celebration serves as a reminder of why Rang De Basanti continues to hold a special place in the hearts of millions. Its message of awakening, responsibility, and courage remains as relevant today as it was in 2006.