Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3009928https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/rang-de-basanti-was-banned-we-fought-it-out-reveals-director-rakeysh-omprakash-mehra-3009928.html
NewsEntertainmentMoviesRang De Basanti Was Banned. We Fought it Out, Reveals Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
RANG DE BASANTI

'Rang De Basanti Was Banned. We Fought it Out,' Reveals Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Rang De Basanti follows a group of carefree Indian youths who, while portraying freedom fighters in a documentary, awaken to political corruption and take a stand for justice.

Edited By: Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Jan 23, 2026, 06:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Rang De Basanti Was Banned. We Fought it Out,' Reveals Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra(Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Rang De Basanti, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, is a landmark film that transformed Indian cinema and brought social narratives to the forefront of mainstream storytelling. Released in 2006, the film marks its 20th anniversary on January 26 this year. Featuring Aamir Khan alongside Sharman Joshi, Siddharth, and others, it resonated deeply with audiences, sparking nationwide conversations and cementing its place as one of the most iconic films of its era.

Ahead of the milestone, director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra reflected on the film’s creation, the hurdles it faced, from initial controversies and bans to its eventual recognition, including praise from former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee.

Also Read | Border 2 movie review: Emotion-driven patriotism carries this lengthy yet impactful war drama

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Talking about the hurdles the film faced, the director told a top news agency, “Rang De Basanti was also banned. We fought it out, ya and then finally the establishment saw the intention of the film. Infact the film was viewed by then Defence Minister Honourable Pranab Mukherjee. And the three heads of the Army, Navy, and Air Force in one theatre in Delhi, and then he went on to become the President of India.  So, it had gone up to that level of,  see, you don’t tell stories thinking about whether they will be allowed or not allowed, then stories will never come out.”

He further added, “If you think of a result and not the process, I think social cinema has always been there, will always be there, which picks up social issues and issues of the citizens and the society.”

About Rang De Basanti

"Rang De Basanti," directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, features Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Soha Ali Khan, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles. The film follows a group of spirited young Indians who become involved in a documentary about India’s freedom fighters. As they step into the shoes of these revolutionary heroes, they confront the harsh realities of political corruption and social injustice, awakening a sense of responsibility that compels them to take courageous action, forever changing their lives and their understanding of patriotism.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ahana Tiwari

Trainee Sub-Editor 

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Technology
Goodbye to Chinese smartphone monopoly? India likely to launch domestic phones
Uttar Pradesh
UP:Devotees take holy dip at Saryu Ghat amid chilly weather on Basant Panchami
PM Modi In Tamil Nadu
In Tamil Nadu, PM Modi takes 'CMC govt' jibe at DMK; says voters betrayed
ibps rrb clerk prelims result 2025 out
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Out: Check details here
PM Modi kerala
PM Modi notices boy holding his portrait during Kerala rally, says this next..
cbse recruitment 2026
CBSE Recruitment 2026: Admit card for Group A, B and C exams expected soon
ibps rrb clerk prelims result 2025 out
CBSE Recruitment 2026: Admit card for Group A, B and C exams expected shortly
Himachal Pradesh weather
North India turns white as heavy snowfall grips hills, IMD issues fresh alert
Bangladesh news
Bangladesh: BNP leader injured in Dhaka shooting amid rising violence
delhi metro news
Delhi Metro services to start early at 3 am on Republic Day