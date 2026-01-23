'Rang De Basanti Was Banned. We Fought it Out,' Reveals Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

New Delhi: Rang De Basanti, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, is a landmark film that transformed Indian cinema and brought social narratives to the forefront of mainstream storytelling. Released in 2006, the film marks its 20th anniversary on January 26 this year. Featuring Aamir Khan alongside Sharman Joshi, Siddharth, and others, it resonated deeply with audiences, sparking nationwide conversations and cementing its place as one of the most iconic films of its era.

Ahead of the milestone, director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra reflected on the film’s creation, the hurdles it faced, from initial controversies and bans to its eventual recognition, including praise from former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee.

Talking about the hurdles the film faced, the director told a top news agency, “Rang De Basanti was also banned. We fought it out, ya and then finally the establishment saw the intention of the film. Infact the film was viewed by then Defence Minister Honourable Pranab Mukherjee. And the three heads of the Army, Navy, and Air Force in one theatre in Delhi, and then he went on to become the President of India. So, it had gone up to that level of, see, you don’t tell stories thinking about whether they will be allowed or not allowed, then stories will never come out.”

He further added, “If you think of a result and not the process, I think social cinema has always been there, will always be there, which picks up social issues and issues of the citizens and the society.”

About Rang De Basanti

"Rang De Basanti," directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, features Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Soha Ali Khan, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles. The film follows a group of spirited young Indians who become involved in a documentary about India’s freedom fighters. As they step into the shoes of these revolutionary heroes, they confront the harsh realities of political corruption and social injustice, awakening a sense of responsibility that compels them to take courageous action, forever changing their lives and their understanding of patriotism.