Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji's 'Mardaani 2' gets a release date—See inside

'Mardaani 2' is the sequel of 2014 crime-thriller 'Mardaani' and stars Rani Mukerji in the titular role.

Rani Mukerji's 'Mardaani 2' gets a release date—See inside
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji's heroic act was lauded in 'Mardaani'. She played the role of a lady cop named Shivani Shivaji Roy in the film that touched upon the issue of human trafficking. The crime thriller released back in 2014 and its sequel, 'Mardaani 2' is all set to hit the silver screens.

All the Rani Mukerji fans have been waiting for an update about when will they be able to watch the film in theatres. Their wait has now come to an end as noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the film's release date.

Adarsh wrote, “Release date finalized... #Mardaani2 to release on 13 Dec 2019... Stars Rani Mukerji... Will be her next film release, after the smash HIT #Hichki... #Mardaani2 launches a new face as the antagonist... Directed by Gopi Puthran... Produced by Aditya Chopra.”

'Mardaani 2' is helmed by Gopi Puthran and produced by Aditya Chopra.

Rani was last seen in 'Hichki' in which she played the role of a school teacher suffering from Tourette Syndrome. The film received critical acclaim and was lauded by the audience as well.

Rani MukerjiMardaani 2
