Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn join forces with Akshay Kumar in 'Sooryavanshi'

The movie is set to release on March 27, 2020.

Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn join forces with Akshay Kumar in &#039;Sooryavanshi&#039;

New Delhi: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty's upcoming actioner 'Sooryavanshi' starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif is making all the right kind of buzz. The film will now have 'Simmba' and 'Singham' joining forces with Akki.

Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn have come onboard 'Sooryavanshi'. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the picture of the men in uniform.

He wrote: “#Singham. #Simmba. #Sooryavanshi. Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh in #Sooryavanshi... Directed by Rohit Shetty.”

'Sooryanvanshi' is bankrolled by Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

It is a cop film starring Akki as police officer Veer Sooryavanshi while Katrina plays his wife on-screen. The music is composed by Sajid-Farhad.

The movie is set to release on March 27, 2020.

