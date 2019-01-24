हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt steal thunder at Gully Boy music album launch

The lead actors of 'Gully Boy' launched the music of their upcoming movie with much style.

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt steal thunder at Gully Boy music album launch
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Talented Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are teaming up for the first time in 'Gully Boy' and their fresh pairing has left the audience extremely eager to watch them on the big screen when the film arrives in theatres.

The first song of Gully Boy 'Apna Time Ayega' released only recently and Ranveer was showered with immense praises and accolades from all over for his rapping skill. The latest song of the film 'Mere Gully Mein' was unveiled yesterday, and like the previous one, and this too left everyone impressed. 

This is perhaps for the first time that the songs of a Hindi film are pure rap. 

On Thursday, the team of 'Gully Boy' launched the music album of the film, which contains 18 pieces, at a live concert held in Byculla, Mumbai. Both Ranveer and Alia, who came dressed in green for the event, performed live with rappers Divine and Naezy. 

Ranveer, dressed in a silver jacket and neon co-ords, performed on the songs at the launch event. The actor was joined by his co-star Alia and other rappers and singers who have contributed to the film's music.

Take a look at the pictures from the event:

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Alia looked stunning in the green tassel dress from Giuseppe di Morabito's collection.

Other music artists who were present at the event were: Siddhant, D-Cypher, Dub Sharma, D'Evil, Mc Altaf, Rahul Raahi, Nexus, Spitfire, Ace, Kaam Bhaari, Beatraw, Mc Todfod, Maharya, 1000rBh, Noxious D and Dee MC.

Also starring Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz, 'Gully Boy' is set to arrive in theatres on February 14, 2019.

Tags:
Ranveer SinghDeepika PadukoneGully BoyGully Boy songsZoya Akhtar
Next
Story

Thackeray director Abhijit Panse leaves screening mid-way following mistreatment?

Must Watch

Morning Breaking: Killing terrorists is not a way to bring peace in Kashmir, says LG Satyapal Malik