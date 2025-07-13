Ranveer Singh And Bobby Deol Join Forces For Mega Project — Details Inside

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh, who is grabbing headlines for his upcoming project Dhurandhar, is reportedly joining hands with Bobby Deol for a high-octane project. According to sources, both actors will undergo intense transformations for the film.

After Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol now teams up with Ranveer Singh for a high-energy collaboration.

The reported big-budget project will mark their first collaboration.

Ranveer Singh, known for his electrifying screen presence and versatile performances, is all set to join hands with the ever-evolving Bobby Deol — an actor who has wowed fans with his dramatic reinvention and recent powerhouse roles.

The duo has been gearing up for a grand-scale project that promises to showcase their formidable physical transformations.

An industry insider reveals, “Ranveer Singh and Bobby Deol are all set to come together for a mega project. Both actors will be undergoing intense physical transformations for this venture. They have been preparing for it over a long period. After Ranbir Kapoor, now Bobby Deol is coming with Ranveer Singh. With such exceptionally talented stars joining forces, this is going to be a massive project.”

Work Front

On the work front, Bobby was last seen in a cameo in Housefull 5. The actor also has a lineup including Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1, the Hindi action thriller Alpha, and the Tamil film Jana Nayagan, which is set for release in 2026. He will also have a pivotal role in Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s upcoming series.

Meanwhile, Ranveer will be seen in the much-anticipated Dhurandhar on December 5. He is also gearing up for the shoot of Don 3, which will begin in January 2026. He was last seen in Singham Again, where he reprised his role as Simmba.

Bobby Deol will reportedly be seen in a never-seen-before avatar - one he has not portrayed in any of his previous films.

Seeing these two cinematic forces share the screen is bound to be a visual treat. Ranveer has already turned heads with the much-talked-about trailer of his upcoming film Dhurandhar, while Bobby has been riding high on the success of Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor, as well as Kanguva and other acclaimed projects.