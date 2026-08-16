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Ranveer Singh begins shooting for zombie thriller 'Pralay' in Mumbai

Following the revocation of his FWICE directive and the success of Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh has officially started filming Jai Mehta's zombie apocalypse thriller Pralay alongside Kalyani Priyadarshan in Mumbai.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 06:50 PM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 06:50 PM IST
Ranveer Singh begins shooting for zombie thriller 'Pralay' in Mumbai
Image Credit: file photo

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Ranveer Singh begins shooting for zombie thriller 'Pralay' in Mumbai
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