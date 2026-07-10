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Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ debuts in Japan after hitting Rs 3,000 cr global milestone

Jio Studios has announced the theatrical release of the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar in Japan, following the action franchise's historic Rs 3,000 crore global box office milestone.

Published: Jul 10, 2026, 08:53 PM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 08:53 PM IST
Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ debuts in Japan after hitting Rs 3,000 cr global milestone
Image Credit: IMDb

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