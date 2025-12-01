Advertisement
DHURANDHAR

Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ Faces Legal Hurdle As Delhi HC Asks CBFC To Review Concerns Raised By Late Major Mohit Sharma’s Parents

Delhi High Court asks CBFC to review Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar after late Major Mohit Sharma’s parents raise legal concerns.

|Last Updated: Dec 01, 2025, 09:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ Faces Legal Hurdle As Delhi HC Asks CBFC To Review Concerns Raised By Late Major Mohit Sharma’s Parents(Image: IMDb)

New Delhi: Aditya Dhar's upcoming spy-action thriller 'Dhurandhar' has hit a legal roadblock after the parents of late Major Mohit Sharma moved the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the Ranveer Singh-starrer.

The petitioners argued that the film appears to depict real-life individuals without consent and requested that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) review the matter before clearing the film.

Speaking to ANI, advocate Roopenshu Pratap Singh, who is representing the parents of the late officer, stated that the High Court has instructed the CBFC to "consider all the points raised by the petitioner" before taking a final call on certification.

"The High Court has directed the CBFC to consider all the points raised by the petitioner. After that, they'll decide on the issue of certification, which is still in the pipeline. It has not been issued yet, so let the CBFC consider all the points raised by the petitioner or the parents of late Major Mohit Sharma. They also said that if there were any issues related to the army, then the competent authority from the army, ADGPI, should also consider the same points and submit them to the CBFC," Pratap told ANI.

Also Read | Dhurandhar Advance Booking Day 1: Ranveer Singh’s Film Races Past Rs 2 Crore - Ticket Prices Shoot Up To Whopping Rs 2,000

"Our objection is that since the teaser was released in September, it features only one real-life character, late Major Mohit Sharma. The other characters, like the character of SAA, are also based on real-life figures. The main protagonist revolves around the late Major Mohit Sharma only," Pratap added.

"That is the major point raised by the petitioner. The matter has already been disposed of, as all the responses are before the court today. The directions are specifically for the CBFC. If there is anything else, we can obviously file an injunction application again in the main petition. We still have that legal option open to us," Pratap further said.

Also Read | Why Major Mohit Sharma’s Family Has Approached The Delhi High Court To Halt The Release Of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is a spy-action thriller written, directed, and co-produced by Aditya Dhar. Produced under Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, with Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in supporting roles.

