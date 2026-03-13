Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3026377https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/ranveer-singh-s-dhurandhar-set-for-rare-global-re-release-ahead-of-dhurandhar-the-revenge-3026377.html
NewsEntertainmentMoviesRanveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ set for rare global re-release ahead of ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’
DHURANDHAR

Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ set for rare global re-release ahead of ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’

The first part of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar will be re-released across 500 screens worldwide ahead of the global release of its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, on March 19, 2026.

|Last Updated: Mar 13, 2026, 01:14 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ set for rare global re-release ahead of ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’(Image: IMDb)

Mumbai: The first part of the Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Dhurandhar’ franchise is set to make its way to the theatres once again, a week ahead of the release of the 2nd part.

The blockbuster is set for a rare international re-release. The rare and exciting theatrical re-release will span approximately 500 screens worldwide, including 250 screens across India beginning March 12 and 250 overseas, beginning March 13.

While re-releases of major films have occasionally been seen in India, international re-releases of Hindi films remain extremely rare, making this move a significant moment for the franchise and a testament to the immense global demand for Dhurandhar. In North America alone, the film will return to theatres across nearly 185 screens, signalling the extraordinary anticipation for the next chapter.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Alaos Read | Dhurandhar 2 advance booking: Ranveer Singh-starrer inches closer to Rs 60 crore: reports

Adding to the excitement, ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ will host special Wednesday premiere shows across the USA and Canada on March 18, a day ahead of its global release. These premieres will take place largely on Premium Large Format (PLF) screens, which feature expansive wall-to-wall screens, immersive sound systems such as Dolby Atmos, enhanced projection, and luxury seating, formats typically reserved for major Hollywood event films. The mid-week premieres are already witnessing sold-out shows, underscoring the massive demand and the scale at which the sequel is poised to arrive.

Presented by Jio Studios, ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ is a B62 Studios production, and is helmed by Aditya Dhar. The story of unknown men will bow in cinemas worldwide on March 19, 2026, on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, and ahead of Eid.

The high-octane spy-action thriller is written, directed and produced by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. The film will be released in five languages, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Jal Jeevan Mission Har Ghar Jal
Over 44 pc rural homes in Kerala, Jharkhand without tap water supply: Govt.
West Asia tensions
Italy’s base hit in Erbil amid West Asia tensions, Meloni reacts
Auto news
Planning to buy new 2026 Hyundai Verna facelift? Check hits and misses
rashmika mandanna
Rashmika slams leak of private audio, calls it ‘serious invasion of privacy'
Jammu and Kashmir
West Asia conflict casts shadow over Kashmir tourism, businesses fear losses
LPG crisis
‘Big problem coming’: Rahul warns Centre against ‘compromised energy security'
Manipur unrest
Bodies of two missing Kuki men found in Manipur, case handed over to NIA
India LPG imports
‘No fuel shortage’ assures Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri
Suryakumar Yadav vs Rohit Sharma
'2024 brand won’t work': SKY sparks major Rohit legacy row, fans call selfish
Tamil Nadu
Vijay, Annamalai attack DMK govt over women's safety in Tamil Nadu