Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Teaser Takes Internet By Storm, Crosses 100 Million Views

New Delhi: The teaser for Dhurandhar, the upcoming high-octane action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar, has made a thunderous digital debut. Within days of its release, the teaser has racked up over 100 million views across platforms, solidifying its place as one of the most talked-about teasers of the year.

Headlined by Ranveer Singh in a fierce and nearly unrecognisable avatar, Dhurandhar has ignited a wave of anticipation among audiences. The teaser, packed with gritty action sequences, a haunting visual tone, and the now-viral line “Ghayal hoon, isliye ghatak hoon,” has drawn comparisons to Dhar’s earlier success with Uri: The Surgical Strike. That film gave India the unforgettable catchphrase “How’s the josh?" and with Dhurandhar, Dhar appears to have delivered another cultural moment.

Dhurandhar X Review

The online buzz has been relentless. Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has been flooded with praise for the teaser’s editing, visuals, and performances. Comments like “Akshaye Khanna stole the show in two seconds,” and “Ranveer’s rawness is insane,” highlight the teaser’s impact. Others have applauded its sleek, tension-filled pacing, calling it “tight, stylish, and intriguing.” Over on Reddit, fan theories and speculative breakdowns are spreading rapidly, with users praising the teaser’s ambiguity and emotional weight. Many are speculating whether the film draws from real-life incidents, sparking debates and predictions across fan forums.

One of the key factors behind the teaser’s success is its restraint, it offers atmosphere and intrigue without revealing much of the plot. This mystery, paired with a powerhouse ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun, has only amplified the excitement. Adding to the intensity is a thunderous reimagining of the folk classic Jogi, which plays throughout the teaser.

About Dhurandhar

Presented by Jio Studios and produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande under the B62 Studios banner, Dhurandhar is quickly emerging as more than just a film—it’s being positioned as a cinematic event. With Dhar at the helm, the project isn't just following trends; it's setting new ones. Judging by the audience reaction, viewers are ready for whatever this bold new direction has to offer.