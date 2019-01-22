Ranveer Singh starrer sports drama '83' gets a release date-See inside

New Delhi: One of the most anticipated films 83 starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role finally gets a release date. Based on India's historic victory of 1983 world cup, Kabir Khan's upcoming directorial will star Ranveer as the former captain of the Indian Cricket Team Kapil Dev.

Trade analyst and noted film critic took to Twitter to share the release date and a video. He wrote, "Release date finalised: 10 April 2020... #83TheFilm is Ranveer Singh and director Kabir Khan's first collaboration... Makers will announce the entire cast soon... Presented by Reliance Entertainment... Produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and Kabir Khan.

Release date finalised: 10 April 2020... #83TheFilm is Ranveer Singh and director Kabir Khan's first collaboration... Makers will announce the entire cast soon... Presented by Reliance Entertainment... Produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and Kabir Khan. pic.twitter.com/gtVOoPNLVO — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 22, 2019

The film will hit the screens on April 10, 2020.

Ranveer has had a great time at the box office so far with his latest outing 'Simmba' becoming a blockbuster. The film is helmed by Rohit Shetty and stars the gorgeous Sara Ali Khan opposite Ranveer. 'Simmba' is one of the few films to enter the prestigious 200 crore club and is a full-on masala entertainer. The film also has a cameo by 'Singham' Ajay Devgn.

On the personal front, Ranveer recently got married to his lady love Deepika Padukone. The couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on November 14. After the wedding, 'Deepveer' hosted three lavish reception parties. One at Bengaluru and two in Mumbai. The second Mumbai reception was high on star power and saw almost entire film industry under one roof!