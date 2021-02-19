Ranveer Singh starrer sports drama 83 gets new release date - Check out

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh-starrer sports drama ‘83’ is all set to release on June 4, 2021. The new release date was announced by the makers of the film.

This Kabir Khan directorial, based on India’s first World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev in 1983, will release in theatres. Making the announcement, Ranveer took to Twitter to share the news. Along with the poster, he wrote, “June 4th, 2021 !!!! In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. See you in cinemas !!! #ThisIs83.”

‘83’ will release in several languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The movie was earlier slated to hit the cinema on April 10, 2020, but got delayed due to COVID-19-induced nationwide lockdown last year.

Ranveer will essay the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, while Deepika Padukone will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev. The ensemble star cast also includes Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Sahil Khattar, Nishant Dahhiya, R Badree and Dinker Sharma among others.

The movie is co-produced by Kabir Khan, Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala, and Reliance Entertainment.