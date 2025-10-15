Ranveer Singh Unveils Fierce Agent Look After Bobby Deol, Sreeleela’s Fiery Posters From Upcoming Action Thriller

New Delhi: After Bobby Deol and Sreeleela’s electrifying posters, Ranveer Singh’s new look from the upcoming untitled project has been unveiled and the actor has stepped into the role of a fierce agent.

In the poster, dressed in full combat gear with an intense, unflinching gaze, Ranveer looks every bit the man on a mission — focused, fearless, and ready for war. While details about his character remain under wraps, the striking visual has already amped up fans’ excitement.

Earlier, Bobby Deol and Sreeleela set screens ablaze with their intense looks as Professor White Noise and Agent Mirchi, respectively.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Bobby Deol’s ‘Alpha’ New Look Revealed? How His ‘Professor White Noise’ Avatar Is Sparking Curiosity Among Fans

Sreeleela as Agent Mirchi

In her poster, Sreeleela exudes undercover-agent energy with her piercing gaze, sharp stance, and confident poise. Dressed in a deep-toned outfit that perfectly blends elegance with toughness, she radiates strength, spunk, and charisma. Sharing the poster on social media, she wrote: “Ready, steady, fire... Mirchi lagne wali hai! Oct 19 #AagLagaaDe.”

The project marks the first collaboration between Ranveer Singh, Bobby Deol, and Sreeleela. The trio was recently spotted together at Mehboob Studios, hinting at an announcement soon.

Also Read: After Bobby Deol’s 'Professor White Noise' Tease, Sreeleela Stuns In Action Avatar As 'Agent Mirchi'

Ranveer Singh’s Upcoming Projects

Ranveer was last seen in Singham Again and is also eyeing the release of Dhurandhar later this year. He is currently busy shooting for Don 3. Meanwhile, Sreeleela will next be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan in Anurag Basu’s upcoming directorial.

Earlier this year, Sreeleela appeared in the Telugu romantic comedy Junior, featuring Kireeti Reddy in his debut role alongside Genelia D’Souza and V. Ravichandran. Directed by Radha Krishna Reddy and produced by Sai Korrapati under the Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram banner, the film premiered on Aha on September 30, 2025, after a modest theatrical run.

On the other hand, after receiving immense love for his role as Ajay Talvar in Ba**ds of Bollywood*, Bobby Deol will next be seen in Alpha.