Ranveer Singh was paid a 'smaller fixed fee and a backend deal' for Dhurandhar, reveals producer

New Delhi: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's super successful spy thriller franchise Dhurandhar broke several past records at the box office and made new mammoth ones -setting the benchmarks higher for others to follow. Interestingly, the producer of the 2-part movie series reacted to the buzz around Ranveer Singh and director's hefty paycheques.

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Ranveer Singh's fee for Dhurandhar

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In an interview with ET Digital, Jyoti Deshpande, who co-produced the franchise spilled the beans related to the massive fee buzz of the lead actor and filmmaker. She quipped that they followed a risk-sharing model, with Ranveer and Aditya choosing to share in the film's profits instead of taking hefty upfront fees.

“In Dhurandhar, Ranveer came with a smaller fixed fee and a backend deal, and therefore benefited from that arrangement. The same was true for Aditya, who also came in with a smaller fixed fee and a backend. He ended up making a significant upside along with us. That’s how you distribute both the risk and the reward,” Jyoti said.

This model ensured that everyone involved in the film was invested in its success. On Dhurandhar's budget and costing, she recalled, "On Dhurandhar, we went all in. The film ended up being made for almost double the amount we had initially set out to spend. Of course, we eventually ended up with a two-part film, so it became a journey. In the end, all of us went laughing to the bank."

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About Dhurandhar 2

Aditya Dhar’s sequel to 2025’s Dhurandhar follows the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, aka Hamza Ali Manzari, essayed by Ranveer Singh, who plays an undercover agent in Pakistan. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has a long runtime of approximately 3 hours and 55 minutes (235 minutes), making it one of the longest Indian films ever made.

The sequel has continued the momentum of the franchise led by director Aditya Dhar and actor Ranveer Singh. The franchise has also achieved a major commercial milestone recently, crossing the Rs 3000 crore mark worldwide.

The film features a stellar cast led by Ranveer Singh, along with Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan. The music, composed by Shashwat Sachdev, has also received a strong response across digital platforms since the film's theatrical release.