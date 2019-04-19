Ranveer Singh's '83 release date locked—Watch prep-up video

New Delhi: Talented bundle of energy, actor Ranveer Singh impressed everyone with his act in 'Gully Boy' this year and is now gearing up to yet again stun the audiences with her performance in '83—the film based on cricket World Cup of the year 1983.

Indian lifted the World Cup trophy that year making it historic and a memorable moment for millions. Filmmaker Kabir Khan is helming the project '83 in which Ranveer will play the titular role of ace cricketer Kapil Dev.

The makers have locked the release date and made the announcement along with the prep-up video. They decided to reveal the date on Good Friday as next year on the occasion—April 10, 2020, the film will hit the screens.

Watch video:

The team is prepping-up for the film in full swing and the filmmaker along with the actors have been sharing the updates on social media.

The movie '83 is produced by Khan along with Madhu Mantena and Vishnu Induri. It stars Ranveer Singh, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem and Chirag Patil, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and Dinker Sharma amongst various others.

The movie will present the historic moment of how India lifted the cricket World Cup in 1983.