Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar all set to release in Japan, check out the date!

New Delhi: After the stupendous success of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar franchise at the box office, Ranveer Singh-starrer directorial Dhurandhar (Part One) is set to make its theatrical debut in Japan, marking yet another milestone in the film’s expanding international footprint.

Dhurandhar in Japan

Dhurandhar will release in Japan on July 10, 2026. The movie witnessed extraordinary run across key global markets, delivering record-breaking performances. The first instalment of the spy action entertainer garnered Rs. 1328+ crores worldwide when it released globally on 5th December 2005.

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Dhurandhar (Part 1) recorded a landmark performance internationally, emerging as the No. 1 Hindi film of all time in North America, while also becoming the highest-grossing Indian film ever in Canada and Australia, and ranking among the top-performing Indian films in the UK.

About Dhurandhar cast, storyline

Dhurandhar combines high-octane action, drama, and layered storytelling, delivering a cinematic experience that is both immersive and universally engaging. One of the most celebrated films in recent Hindi cinema, Dhurandhar has been widely appreciated by audiences and has broken multiple box office records worldwide.

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Dhurandhar is about the story of an Indian spy infiltrating the terror networks based in Lyari. Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and newcomer Sara Arjun play pivotal parts in the movie.

The spy thriller is about an Indian spy, Hamza Ali Mazari (played by Ranveer Singh), who goes undercover to infiltrate Pakistan's criminal underworld and political system. Ranveer Singh plays Hamza Ali Mazari, the undercover operative who embeds himself within the gang led by Rehman Dakait, portrayed by Akshaye Khanna.

This high-octane action thriller is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. Presented by Jio Studios and produced by B62 Studios, Dhurandhar is now set to create a powerful cinematic impact as it releases in theatres across Japan on 10th July 2026.