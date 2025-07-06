Advertisement
DHURANDHAR

Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' First Look X Review: Internet Hails Actor's Ferocious Return On His 40th Birthday

Return of the powerhouse,” “Ranveer in beast mode,” “Best actor of the country for a reason," Netizens erupt with praise as the actor reveals the first look of 'Dhurandhar.'

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2025, 07:19 PM IST
Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' First Look X Review: Internet Hails Actor's Ferocious Return On His 40th Birthday

New Delhi: Marking his 40th birthday with a bang, Ranveer Singh dropped the much-anticipated first look of his upcoming film Dhurandhar—and the internet can’t keep calm. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the teaser showcases Ranveer in a never-before-seen ruthless and intense avatar, marking a thunderous return after a year-long break from the big screen.

The over two-minute teaser opens with Ranveer in an unrecognisable, menacing look, unleashing raw energy and intensity that instantly sets the tone for this gritty action drama. His transformation has left fans stunned and has reignited the buzz around his stature as one of the most powerful performers in the country.

“Ranveer Singh is back and how,” exclaimed one user on X, echoing the sentiment of countless others. The phrase “beast mode” is trending, as fans are in awe of the actor’s fierce screen presence and magnetic energy.

Joining Ranveer in Dhurandhar is a stellar ensemble cast featuring Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna. Their intriguing appearances in the teaser hint at a gripping narrative fuelled by powerful performances. The film also introduces rising star Sara Arjun as the female lead opposite Ranveer, adding a fresh dynamic to the story.

Social media platforms lit up shortly after the teaser’s release, with fans and celebrities alike hailing Ranveer’s return as a “gift” to Indian cinema. Here's how the internet is reacting:

With Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh seems all set to reclaim his throne as the undisputed showman of Indian cinema. The explosive first look has not only reignited excitement among his fans but has also set the stage for one of the most talked-about releases of the year.

