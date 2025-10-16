Mumbai: The makers of Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Dhurandhar' dropped the film’s title track, giving a fierce glimpse of Ranveer Singh’s look, which went viral on the internet. Dhurandhar is the most anticipated film of the year, promising to be a high-octane actioner with a powerful ensemble star cast.

Dhurandhar Title Track

Dhurandhar title track's lyrical video is now live and the audio is streaming across all major platforms. Composed by Shashwat Sachdev and Charanjit Ahuja, the track is a bold fusion of modern hip-hop, Punjabi flavour, and cinematic grit. With vocals by Hanumankind, Jasmine Sandlas, Sudhir Yaduvanshi, Shashwat Sachdev, Muhammad Sadiq, and Ranjit Kaur, the song mirrors the scale, energy, and intensity of Dhurandhar. Lyrics are penned by Hanumankind, Jasmine Sandlas, and Babu Singh Maan.

Hanumankind's First Bollywood Film

Marking Hanumankind’s first-ever Bollywood film project, the rapper brings his trademark power and precision to the track - merging new-school rap with old-school desi swagger that perfectly complements Ranveer Singh’s fierce screen presence.

Music director and producer Shashwat Sachdev shares “‘Na De Dil Pardesi Nu’ is a folk classic that carries deep emotion, which made reimagining it for Dhurandhar both an honour and a responsibility. The song was written into the film’s soul it was in the script from the very beginning, and I built its sound from that spark. Ojas Gautam (Dhurandhar film DA) and I shaped the sonic energy around it until it became the heartbeat of the film’s world. Later, one night in the studio, Aditya Dhar, Hanumankind and I captured an impromptu rap that brought raw, instinctive fire to the track the kind of moment you live for as a composer. This version bridges generations resonating with those who grew up with the original, while connecting with a younger audience through its contemporary pulse.”

Dhurandhar features a stellar ensemble cast headlined by Ranveer Singh, along with Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. Dhurandhar is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.

The film Dhurandhar is slated for a December 5, 2025 release.