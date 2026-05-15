Ranveer Singh's mega hit Dhurandhar 2 drops on OTT in Pakistan first, crashes Netflix within minutes of release | VIDEO

Ranveer Singh’s action thriller Dhurandhar 2, also known as Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which released in theatres on March 19, has emerged as a massive global box office success, reportedly grossing over Rs 1,800 crore worldwide and becoming the second-highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

While Indian audiences are still awaiting its official OTT release scheduled for June 4, the film has already premiered on streaming platforms in Pakistan, where it has sparked widespread attention online.

Also Read | ‘Dhurandhar 2’ OTT debut: Raw and unseen version now streaming internationally - Check details

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

OTT Release in Pakistan Sparks Viral Reaction

Following its digital debut in Pakistan, the film reportedly caused a temporary disruption in Netflix servers due to a sudden surge in viewership within minutes of release. The incident has gone viral on social media, although it remains unverified by official streaming data.

At the same time, the film has also drawn mixed reactions in Pakistan, with some users praising its scale and storytelling while others criticise its political undertones.

Viral Claims Shared by Pakistani Creator

Pakistani content creator Maviya Umer Farooqui, who runs the Instagram page @kaam_wali_baat, shared a video claiming that Netflix briefly crashed after the film went live.

He was seen saying:

“Pakistan mein aaj hi Dhurandhar release hui hai aur server crash ho gaya... sab ek saath milke click karein. Iss tarah Dhurandhar ka shauk dekha gaya hai idhar.”

He further added that, regardless of differing opinions about the film’s authenticity, audiences are curious about its making and characters.

Watch video here:

Story and Sequel Details

Dhurandhar 2 is directed by Aditya Dhar and serves as the concluding chapter of the Dhurandhar duology.

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2 on OTT: Makers officially announce streaming dates of Ranveer Singh’s mega blockbuster - Check details

The film continues the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, played by Ranveer Singh, an Indian intelligence operative who goes deep undercover in Pakistan under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari, navigating high-stakes espionage and identity conflict.

If you want, I can also turn this into a shorter breaking-news version or a more sensational tabloid-style rewrite.