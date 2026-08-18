New Delhi: Just as Bollywood is still soaking in the massive numbers from Dhurandhar's Rs 3000 cr record-shattering run, Ranveer Singh has already moved on to his next big swing — and this one couldn't be more different. The actor has kicked off filming for Pralay, an apocalyptic survival thriller set against the streets of Mumbai, marking not just a genre shift but also his debut as a producer. Here's everything we know so far about the film going on floors right after Ranveer's biggest theatrical triumph yet.
Pralay is being directed by Jai Mehta, who has previously co-directed Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and Lootere. The project is backed by Ananya Birla's Birla Studios, along with Hansal Mehta and Sahil Saigal's True Story Films, alongside Ranveer's own production banner, Maa Kasam Films.
Set against a dystopian Mumbai ravaged by a deadly outbreak, Pralay follows a married couple as they fight to survive a city consumed by chaos. While the makers are keeping key plot details under wraps, the film is expected to blend large-scale action, survival drama and horror elements, with its characters pushed to extreme limits.
The film is being mounted as a high-octane zombie survival thriller, with the team beginning an intense shooting schedule across Mumbai. According to several reports, Pralay will be made on a massive budget of Rs 300 crore.
Ranveer Singh's highly-anticipated survival thriller Pralay has officially gone on floors in Mumbai, with Kalyani Priyadarshan stepping into the female lead opposite the Dhurandhar star. For Ranveer, Pralay marks his first major project following Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The casting brings together Ranveer’s high-voltage screen presence and Kalyani’s growing popularity, marking her big-screen Bollywood debut.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, with its massive box office performance, the Dhurandhar franchise (part 1 and 2) went on to cross the Rs 3,000 crore mark worldwide, becoming the first Indian film franchise to achieve this milestone.
India Nett: Rs 840.20 crore
Overseas Gross: Rs 299.50 crore
Worldwide Gross: Rs 1,307.35 crore
India Nett: Rs 1,083.65 crore (first single-language film to cross Rs 1,000 crore net in India)
Overseas Gross: Rs 414.50 crore
Worldwide Gross: Rs 1,712.00 crore
Total Worldwide Gross: Rs 3,019.35 crore
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