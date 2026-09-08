New Delhi: Ranveer Singh just can't stay out of the headlines — and this time, it's not even an official reveal. A set video and a handful of photos from his upcoming survival thriller Pralay have made their way online, and they're already sending fans into overdrive. The clips show the actor with long hair and stubble, carrying a young child through what looks like a chaotic, dust-covered set, with co-star Kalyani Priyadarshan by his side. It didn't take long for the internet to spot the resemblance to his intense Hamza look from the Dhurandhar franchise — and to start speculating about just how big this zombie-apocalypse project is shaping up to be.
Fans clubs shared the leaked look online where the actor can be seen in a rugged avatar accompanied by people while carrying a child on his back. He can be seen with a beard and long hair, looking unrecognizable in his new Pralay mode. This also reminded many fans of his Dhurandhar role as Hamza Ali Mazari.
#RanveerSingh from the sets of PRALAY— Mr SP (@Lonely_prabh) September 6, 2026
Tabaahi loading pic.twitter.com/5O1lS60bxT
The actor has kicked off filming for Pralay, an apocalyptic survival thriller set against the streets of Mumbai, marking not just a genre shift but also his debut as a producer. Pralay is being directed by Jai Mehta, who has previously co-directed Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and Lootere. The project is backed by Ananya Birla's Birla Studios, along with Hansal Mehta and Sahil Saigal's True Story Films, alongside Ranveer's own production banner, Maa Kasam Films.
Set against a dystopian Mumbai ravaged by a deadly outbreak, Pralay follows a married couple as they fight to survive a city consumed by chaos. While the makers are keeping key plot details under wraps, the film is expected to blend large-scale action, survival drama and horror elements, with its characters pushed to extreme limits.
The film is being mounted as a high-octane zombie survival thriller, with the team beginning an intense shooting schedule across Mumbai. According to several reports, Pralay will be made on a massive budget of Rs 300 crore.
For Ranveer, Pralay marks his first major project following Dhurandhar: The Revenge. This highly-anticipated survival thriller Pralay has officially gone on floors in Mumbai, with Kalyani Priyadarshan stepping into the female lead opposite the Dhurandhar star.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.