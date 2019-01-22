Ranveer Singh's 'Simmba' continues winning streak at Box Office

New Delhi: Maverick filmmaker Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba' has rocked the Box Office and is still enjoying its momentum. The audience loved the masala entertainer and the peppy song 'Aankh Marey's immense popularity on social media helped it gain positive feedback.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections. He wrote: “#Simmba [Week 4] Fri 66 lakhs, Sat 1.22 cr, Sun 1.85 cr, Mon 58 lakhs. Total: ₹ 236.80 cr. India biz.”

stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead role opposite Ranveer. The movie also stars Sonu Sood in a villainous role. It has been written by Yunus Sajawal and Sajid-Farhad.

The venture is produced by Rohit Shetty under his banner Rohit Shetty Picturez and Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner Dharma Productions.

It happens to be a remake of Telugu blockbuster 'Temper' which released in 2015.

Next, he will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' starring Alia Bhatt in the lead opposite him. The film is hitting the screens on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2019.