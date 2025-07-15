Rasa Trailer Out: Shishir Sharma Stars In A Soul-Stirring Culinary Drama Releasing On THIS Date

Rasa is a soul-stirring culinary drama that explores the emotional power of food through the journey of a mysterious master chef.

New Delhi: Acclaimed actor Shishir Sharma, known for his standout roles in films like Raazi, URI: The Surgical Strike, and Dangal, has officially launched the trailer of his upcoming film Rasa. Slated for a theatrical release on July 25, 2025, Rasa is a distinctive culinary drama that blends food, emotion, and philosophy into a singular cinematic journey.

Directed by the dynamic duo Angith Jayaraj and Preetish Jayaraj, and written by Rutuja Patil, Rasa promises to be a sensory-rich narrative. The film also features performances by Rishi Bissa, Vishishtha Chawla, and Rajiv Kumar in key supporting roles.

At the heart of Rasa is Sharma’s portrayal of Anant Nair, a legendary yet mysterious culinary artist. The trailer hints at a world where food transcends taste, becoming an expression of love, memory, and personal transformation.

“Rasa is a film that the audience has to experience,” Sharma shared at the trailer launch. “ It’s an emotion that is served in the form of food… the characters get transported to the ecstasy of enjoying something that they would not have experienced ever. It’s very difficult to explain in words why Rasa is a must-watch. You have to experience it. It’s unique in its story, the design, the writing, and the performances. It’s a very intense film that will give you food for thought long after you’ve seen it.”

Reflecting on his collaboration with the young filmmakers, he added, “From the very first script reading, I was hooked. Working with Angith and Preetish was nothing short of magical. Their vision is fresh, and they bring an energy that inspires you to go beyond your limits. I completely immersed myself in the world of Rasa.”

The directors revealed the film’s origins as a short story concept developed years ago. “We both had first developed it as a short film story based on Angith’s concept years ago. When we shifted to Mumbai with Rutuja Patil (the writer), and realised that we had to make the dream happen, the three of us took that idea, and developed it into a feature film. As producers, too, we had full control over our vision. Despite limited resources, we strived to create a world with character, while wearing multiple hats — from cinematography and editing, designing the sets, to handling VFX. This film is a culmination of years of dreaming, planning, and relentless hard work.”

Produced by Angith Jayaraj, Preetish Jayaraj, and Rutuja Patil under the banners of Purnam Films and Indian Summer, in association with Haroon Rashid Films and Vidya Entertainment, Rasa will be distributed by New Age Visuals.

Described by its creators as a “labour of love,” Rasa aims to offer audiences a thought-provoking and emotionally charged journey through the lens of culinary artistry. The film hits theatres on July 25, 2025.