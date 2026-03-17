Rashmika Mandanna returns to sets of Mysaa after wedding, sparks excitement for 2026 release

New Delhi: After wrapping up her wedding festivities, Rashmika Mandanna has officially resumed shooting for her upcoming film Mysaa, one of the most anticipated releases of 2026, backed by Unformula Films.

A Powerful Role Awaits in Mysaa

Actress set to showcase a fierce, never-seen-before avatar

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Known for her versatility and commanding screen presence, Rashmika is expected to deliver a striking performance in Mysaa. Early reports suggest she will portray a bold and intense character that could redefine her on-screen image.

Directed by Rawindra Pulle, the film is described as an emotional action thriller set against tribal landscapes, promising a gripping narrative and visually stunning sequences.

Marking her return, Rashmika shared a glimpse from the sets on Instagram by reposting a story from director Rawindra Pulle. The visual featured the crew shooting across a vast, rugged landscape, offering a sneak peek into the film’s scale and tone.

The post was accompanied by the intriguing caption: “The Hunt Begins,” further fueling curiosity among fans.

The makers recently unveiled the first look of Mysaa, which quickly generated significant buzz online. Rashmika’s rugged and intense appearance, paired with a gripping background score, was widely appreciated.

Adding to the excitement is music by Jakes Bejoy, whose powerful compositions are expected to elevate the film’s high-octane sequences.

Inside Rashmika & Vijay’s Dreamy Wedding Festivities

Haldi ceremony turns into a vibrant Holi celebration

Before returning to work, Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda delighted fans with glimpses from their wedding celebrations held earlier this year.

Sharing moments from their Haldi ceremony, Rashmika revealed that it turned into a lively mix of Haldi and Holi. The actress stunned in a green off-shoulder outfit with gold embellishments, accessorised with traditional jewellery, while Vijay kept it classic in a cream kurta and white pyjamas.

“Haldi. It was more like Haldi + Holi… we were drenched in colour,” Rashmika captioned, giving fans a peek into the joyous celebrations.