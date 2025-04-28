Rashmika Mandanna Starts Shooting For ‘Thama’ Starring Ayushmann Khurrana In Ooty

New Delhi: Pan India actress Rashmika Mandanna is riding high on the success of her last two massive hits - Pushpa 2 and Chhaava. Now, she is all set to begin her next venture - Thama starring Ayushmann Khurrana. Rashmika took to social media to announce that she has officially begun shooting for the film in the picturesque hills of Ooty, Tamil Nadu.

Sharing a picture of the beautiful forest, Rashmika wrote, 'Ooty for a couple of days..'

Rashmika has joined Maddock Films' successful horror-comedy universe, known for hits like the Stree franchise, Munjya, and Bhediya. She will star alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in this exciting new project. Fans are eagerly anticipating her character and the film's release, set to be a major hit this year.

Apart from Thama, Rashmika Mandanna has an exciting lineup of projects. She will star alongside Dhanush in Kubera, and the highly anticipated Pushpa 3 will see her reprising her iconic role.

Rashmika is also exploring diverse roles in The Girlfriend and Rainbow.