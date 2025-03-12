Advertisement
RASHMIKA MANDANNA

Rashmika Mandanna's Holi Surprise Comes With 'Sikandar' Twist - Find Out

Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram and shared a sneak peek from the first day of Sikandar's shoot.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 12, 2025, 01:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Rashmika Mandanna's Holi Surprise Comes With 'Sikandar' Twist - Find Out (Image: @rashmika_mandanna/ Instagram)

New Delhi: Rashmika Mandanna is all set to break records with the highly anticipated blockbuster of the year. Amid buzzing excitement, the leading lady of Salman Khan's Sikandar has shared exclusive behind-the-scenes stills from a song on her social media.

The film is already making waves with its chartbuster songs, from the soulful 'Zohra Jabeen' to the high-energy Holi anthem 'Bam Bam Bhole', featuring Salman Khan and Rashmika. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared glimpses from the first day of the song's shoot, adding to the growing anticipation surrounding the film.

''A little Holi surprise, just for you!  #BamBamBhole My first dayyy of Sikandar shoot and these were some of my favourite moments working on the song..  @beingsalmankhan In #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar Directed by @a.r.murugadoss''

Take A Look At The Post : 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

In a recently released BTS still from the song Bam Bam Bhole, Rashmika Mandanna is seen dancing alongside Salman Khan, surrounded by a riot of vibrant colors. The post has left fans ecstatic, further amplifying the excitement for this box-office spectacle.

Salman Khan is set to make his grand return to the big screen on Eid 2025 with Sikandar, He was last seen in the 2023 action entertainer "Tiger 3". starring alongside Rashmika Mandanna for the first time. 

Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and helmed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film promises to deliver an electrifying cinematic experience for moviegoers. 

