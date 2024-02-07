Rasika Dugal, Arjun Mathur-Starrer Lord Curzon Ki Haveli To Be Screened At Wench Film Festival - Deets Inside

New Delhi: In a delightful leap year surprise, the much-anticipated Wench Film Festival (WFF) is set to illuminate screens from February 29 to March 3, 2024. Diving into its fourth edition, WFF promises an unparalleled voyage into the genres of horror, sci-fi, and fantasy.

March 1 to 3 will witness a cascade of cinematic wonders, physical screenings, breath-taking performances, and insightful panels at Veda Factory, Versova in Mumbai. As the festival unfolds, audiences will be immersed in a diverse range of films, each carefully curated to stir the imagination and transcend the ordinary.

New York and California-based actor, writer, director and producer Toby Poser, will be present with her film 'Where The Devil Roams' that will be screened as the opening film at WFF. Toby has co-directed the film with Zelda Adams and John Adams. Film "Lord Curzon Ki Haveli" directed by Anshuman Jha, starring Rasika Dugal and Arjun Mathur will have its India Premiere at the festival.

This year, the festival unveils a meticulously selected catalogue of 29 films, grouped into three distinctive categories:

1. Blood Thirsty (>60 minutes): Explore the depths of longer-format storytelling with six gripping films that promise to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

2. Dwarves (10–40 minutes): Thirteen films in this category offer concise yet compelling narratives, showcasing the diverse storytelling potential within a shorter time frame.

3. Elves (<10 mins): The festival shines a spotlight on the art of brevity with ten succinct films, each delivering a powerful punch in less than ten minutes.

“I am most thrilled to be introduced to India’s creative community - its filmmakers and film lovers and what an honour to share through Terror Tutorials our love of genre movies and unusual methods of making them. I’ve never been to India, and I cannot fathom a more glorious, more perfect way to get to know India than through the lens of artistic expression - film, art, music - and with new friends who live, love, and represent them all. Thank you, Wench Film Festival and wenches near and far, for having me along for this wicked-wonderful ride!” Said Toby Poser.

Beyond its cinematic offerings, WFF is a cultural phenomenon led by the indomitable Chief Wench, Sapna Moti Bhavnani.

"As the founder of the Wench Film Festival, now in its exhilarating fourth edition, I am thrilled to announce a unique celebration of horror, sci-fi, and fantasy that transcends boundaries and delves into the heart of storytelling. Our focus on India this year is a testament to the untapped potential of our storytellers and filmmakers, who are ready to take you on a journey through the unseen, the unknown, and the unimaginable. The Wench Film Festival is more than an event; it's a gateway to the extraordinary." Said Sapna Bhavnani, Founder, WFF.

Diving into history, the festival embraces the term "Wench," derived from the 13th-century term Wenchel, meaning a child, female infant, or young unmarried woman. Over time, it acquired negative connotations, evolving into a derogatory term. However, under the visionary leadership of Chief Wench Sapna Moti Bhavnani, the term is being reclaimed to reflect its original and empowering meaning.

At its core, WFF stands as a beacon for underrepresented voices. With a commitment to inclusivity, the festival provides a platform for BIWOC, LGBTQ+ women, and non-binary filmmakers, reshaping the narrative landscape and ensuring that every voice finds its place in the world of cinema.