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Ravi Kishan’s next big role: Actor to play man who treats God as his best friend

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan has been cast as the lead in Mahaveer Jain Films' upcoming untitled devotional drama, which blends humour and emotion to tell the story of a man who considers God his best friend.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 02:38 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 02:38 PM IST
Ravi Kishan’s next big role: Actor to play man who treats God as his best friend
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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