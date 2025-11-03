Re-Creation? Fans Spot Similarities In Shah Rukh Khan's King Look To Brad Pitt's F1: The Movie
Directed by Siddharth Anand, Shah Rukh Khan's much anticipated next, King is slated for a 2026 release.
New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan gave fans an exclusive peek into his upcoming film King on his birthday. The makers released a thrilling teaser that quickly went viral on social media, creating a buzz among fans.
Siddharth Anand Shares Teaser Online
Director Siddharth Anand took to X (formerly Twitter) to drop the announcement video, captioning it, "Sau deshon mein badnaam, Duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam- #KING #KingTitleReveal It’s Showtime! In Cinemas 2026"
Take a look at the Teaser:
The teaser has already amassed massive attention, with fans dissecting every frame for clues about the film.
Fans Spot Lookalike Moments
One eagle-eyed fan drew comparisons between Shah Rukh Khan’s rugged look in the teaser, blue t-shirt and brown jacket and Brad Pitt’s look as Sonny Hayes in the upcoming sports film F1. The fan shared a side-by-side image captioned, "Teacher checking Answersheet
Roll no 21 Roll no 22" with Brad Pitt as roll no 21 and Shah Rukh Khan as roll no 22.
Teacher checking Answersheet
Roll no 21 Roll no 22 pic.twitter.com/oJoQxM7Uak — Walhala (@PlanetWalhala) November 2, 2025
Another fan posted a scene video highlighting the similarities. In F1, Brad Pitt plays a former Formula 1 driver returning to the sport after a crash. His yellow jacket, blue shirt, and green bag are part of the character’s signature wardrobe.
pic.twitter.com/ws3CKZcr3x — Walhala (@PlanetWalhala) November 2, 2025
SRK’s Look May Be a Throwback
However, some fans pointed out that Shah Rukh Khan’s look seems inspired by his own character in Jab Harry Met Sejal. The new film King reportedly recreates this iconic style, giving it a fresh twist for his fans.
Tmkc me daal de 2017 ka pic#King #HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/CDlm5sENd9 — Hypothetical_SRKian (@HypotheticalSRK) November 2, 2025
About 'King'
King is directed and written by Siddharth Anand and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in collaboration with Marflix Pictures. The film is slated for a 2026 release.
Deepika Padukone stars alongside Shah Rukh Khan, marking the sixth time the duo has shared screen space. Suhana Khan will also appear in a pivotal role, alongside acclaimed actor Jaideep Ahlawat.
While the plot remains tightly under wraps, King is already being touted as one of the most anticipated Bollywood releases of 2026, with fans eagerly awaiting more teasers and updates.
