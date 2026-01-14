Rehman Dakait Returns? Akshaye Khanna Set For Short Shoot In Dhurandhar 2: Report

New Delhi: Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar is creating history at the box office, breaking several records since its release. The film has received massive praise for its gripping narrative and powerful performances by its ensemble cast. Among them, Akshaye Khanna’s portrayal of Pakistani gangster Rehman Dakait has emerged as a standout, earning overwhelming love from audiences.

Many fans were disappointed believing that Akshaye Khanna would not return in the sequel. However, if recent reports are to be believed, the actor is indeed set to make a comeback in Dhurandhar 2.

Akshaye Khanna to Be Part of Dhurandhar 2?

According to a report by Filmfare, Dhurandhar 2 will feature Akshaye Khanna’s return, with the makers planning to explore his character’s backstory in greater depth. The report states that the actor will return to the sets for a short one-week shoot, aimed at adding more layers to Rehman Dakait’s character in the sequel.

In the first installment, Akshaye Khanna played Rehman Dakait, a feared gangster who ruled Lyari. His electrifying dance sequence in Flipperachi’s Fa9La took social media by storm, with fans flooding the internet by recreating his iconic moves, earning him widespread appreciation.

Dhurandhar 2 is slated for a March 19, 2026 release and will hit theatres simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The spy action thriller has emerged as the fourth highest-grossing Indian film worldwide, collecting Rs 1,296 crore, surpassing blockbusters such as RRR (Rs 1,230 crore), KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 1,215 crore), Pathaan (Rs 1,050 crore), and Jawan (Rs 1,100 crore).

The sequel will delve deeper into Ranveer Singh’s character’s backstory and explore the aftermath of Rehman Dakait’s killing, as Hamza takes control of Lyari. The film’s end-credit scene has already hinted at a brutal face-off between Ranveer Singh and Arjun Rampal in Dhurandhar 2.

The film will also witness a major box-office clash with Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, which stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles.