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Reporting Live on OTT: When and where to watch Parineeti Chopra's investigative thriller

Reporting Live on OTT: In the film, Parineeti plays an ambitious young reporter who delves into the murky world of illegal sand mining.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 01:01 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 01:01 PM IST
Reporting Live on OTT: When and where to watch Parineeti Chopra's investigative thriller
Image Credit: Movie Poster

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