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  • /Reporting Live trailer out: Parineeti Chopra turns fearless journalist exposing sand mining mafia | WATCH

Reporting Live trailer out: Parineeti Chopra turns fearless journalist exposing sand mining mafia | WATCH

The trailer for Reporting Live showcases Parineeti Chopra as a determined journalist investigating a dangerous illegal sand mining operation.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 11:38 AM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 11:38 AM IST
Reporting Live trailer out: Parineeti Chopra turns fearless journalist exposing sand mining mafia | WATCH
Image Credit: @netflix_in/Instagram

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