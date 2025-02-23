Mumbai: Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s maiden production venture ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ has been feted with John Cassavetes honour at the Independent Spirit Awards 2025.

This category of the award is given annually to the best feature film made on a budget of under $1 million. “Girls Will Be Girls” is the first-ever Indian film to receive the honour.

Richa finds this win like a dream. She added: “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve created with Girls Will Be Girls. This film represents not just a personal journey, but a collective effort of a team that believed in its voice.”

To see it recognised on such a grand stage is humbling, shared Richa, who added: “As the first Indian actor and producer to win an Independent Spirit Award, I feel like this is not just my victory, but a victory for all of us working to make diverse, authentic stories.”

The announcement of the win was one of the biggest moments of the night, alongside other major category winners including Anora and Jesse Eisenberg’s A Real Pain. Ali added: “This win is a momentous one for us, and for Indian cinema as a whole. The spirit of independent filmmaking is about taking risks and telling the truth, no matter how uncomfortable or challenging that may be.”

“Girls Will Be Girls does exactly that. I am proud to be part of a film that is pushing boundaries and making history.”

Directed and written by Shuchi Talati, Girls Will Be Girls also marks the debut of celebrated Indian actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal as producers under their production banner, Pushing Buttons Studios.

It stars Kani Kusruti, Preeti Panigrahi, and Kesav Binoy Kiran, and tells the poignant story of Mira, a young girl at a strict boarding school nestled in the Himalayas. As Mira navigates her sexual awakening and explores desire and romance, her journey is interrupted by her mother, who never had the chance to experience a similar coming-of-age journey.

Shuchi Tala said that this is more than just an award for her. “It is a powerful affirmation of the story we set out to tell. It was a labor of love, and to have it resonate with audiences and critics alike is beyond amazing. I am also glad Richa and my friendship has culminated in this artistic way.”

"We are beyond thrilled and humbled to receive this incredible honor," added Talati. "This film was a labor of love, and to see it being recognized on such a prestigious platform is a dream come true, especially since the cinema of John Cassavete is something that resonates with me. This win is for the entire team who believed in this story and for all the women and girls whose voices are waiting to be heard."