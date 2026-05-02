Riteish Deshmukh urges fans to avoid sharing spoilers for Raja Shivaji after strong theatrical opening

Mumbai: Just a day after the historical drama Raja Shivaji opened to a strong response in theatres, actor-director Riteish Deshmukh has made a request to fans, asking them not to share spoilers online.

The film, which brings the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to the big screen, has seen a positive response from moviegoer. It is one of Riteish's most ambitious projects, where he has taken on multiple responsibilities both in front of and behind the camera.

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After seeing the audience's reaction, Riteish took to his social media account to share a video thanking viewers for their love. At the same time, he made a simple request asking people to protect the film's experience for others.

In his message, the actor urged fans not to record or upload scenes from theatres, especially key moments that could spoil the story. However, he said that viewers can still share photos or stills, as long as they do not reveal important parts of the film.

Along with the video, he also shared a caption in Marathi that translates to, "A humble request: Please do not upload videos on social media while watching the movie."

Take a look

The film, which hit theatres on Friday, May 2, also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi and Amole Gupte. One of the highlights for many viewers has been Salman Khan's special appearance, which has been receiving strong reactions in theatres. The film also marks the acting debut of Riteish and Genelia's son, Rahyl.