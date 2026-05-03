Riteish Deshmukh visits Latur, receives massive welcome amid ‘Raja Shivaji’ success

Riteish Deshmukh received a grand and emotional welcome during his visit to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Latur following the release of his latest film Raja Shivaji. The area saw a massive turnout, with thousands of fans gathering just to catch a glimpse of the actor-director. What began as a promotional visit quickly turned into a celebratory homecoming atmosphere, as the city erupted in excitement and admiration for the star.

Adding to the spectacle, nearly 700 bikers escorted Riteish through the streets of Latur, creating a striking visual as he made his way through densely packed roads lined with cheering crowds. Fans waved, shouted his name, and celebrated his presence with enthusiasm, turning the entire city route into a festive procession that reflected the strong emotional connection between the actor and his audience.

Raja Shivaji box office collection

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, Raja Shivaji has made a powerful start at the box office. The historical epic opened on a strong note by collecting Rs 12.40 crore on its first day and continued its momentum on day two with Rs 11.50 crore, taking its two-day total to Rs 23.90 crore nett. The film has been receiving positive responses from both critics and audiences across Marathi and Hindi languages, with many praising its scale, storytelling, and tribute to the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The strong word-of-mouth suggests that the film is poised for an even bigger run in the coming days.

Riteish Deshmukh on spoilers for Raja Shivaji

Just a day after the release, Riteish Deshmukh also took to social media to express gratitude to fans for their overwhelming response while making a heartfelt request to protect the viewing experience for others. He urged audiences not to record or share key scenes or spoilers from theatres, especially moments that are crucial to the story. At the same time, he clarified that fans are welcome to share stills or photos as long as they do not reveal important plot points. In his caption written in Marathi, he gently appealed, “A humble request: please do not upload videos on social media while watching the movie.”

Read Here | Riteish Deshmukh urges fans to avoid sharing spoilers for Raja Shivaji after strong theatrical opening

About Raja Shivaji

Raja Shivaji, released worldwide on 1 May 2026 in Marathi and Hindi, is a historical drama based on the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film aims to present a larger-than-life cinematic tribute, blending history, emotion, and spectacle to bring the legendary warrior king’s story to the big screen.