Will SRK Have A Cameo In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani? Find Out

Filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to return as a director after a seven-year gap. His highly anticipated film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, is gearing up for a release in theatres later this month. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film, and it has received a tremendous response from the audience. People are eager to see the grandeur of the project and are expecting a full masala Bollywood film. Now, the filmmaker has revealed that there are several special cameos during a live session on Instagram.

Karan Johar’s update on cameos in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

On Tuesday night, Karan Johar went live on Instagram to interact with his fans about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. One fan asked him about cameos in the movie, to which he replied, “Fortunately for all of you, I'm not in the film.”

cre Trending Stories

He further added that the film will have some special cameos but didn’t reveal the name of the stars. However, fans are now speculating that the film will have cameos from Varun Dhawan, Janvi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan. Earlier, netizens were quick to spot Ananya Panday in one of the songs in the trailer.

Karan Johar said nobody could have played the characters of Rocky and Rani better than Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhat. He said, “They were just like made for this film.”

SRK in a cameo in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani?

During the same live session, one fans asked whether Shah Rukh Khan would also be seen making a cameo. In response to this, Karan said that the film will not have Shah Rukh, but SRK’s blessings are always with the film. Earlier, SRK shared the teaser of the film on social media and congratulated Karan for completing 25 years in the industry.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also has veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. The film is set to hit theatres on July 28.