New Delhi: Fans of high-octane action and intense drama are in for an electrifying experience as the trailer for Romeo S3, starring Thakur Anoop Singh and Palak Tiwari, is set to launch alongside Salman Khan’s highly anticipated action thriller Sikandar.

The trailer of Romeo S3 offers a gripping glimpse into the high-stakes world of DCP Sangram Singh Shekhawat, played by Thakur Anoop Singh. A fearless and relentless officer, Shekhawat is on a mission to rid Goa of a dangerous drug cartel. Operating without rules, he will stop at nothing to ensure justice is served. The intensity escalates when he crosses paths with an investigative journalist, portrayed by Palak Tiwari, who is determined to uncover the truth behind the criminal empire. As they dive deeper into the perilous underworld, Shekhawat’s invincible streak is put to the ultimate test by a ruthless villain whose dark plans threaten not only Goa but the entire nation.

Director Guddu Dhanoa expressed his excitement about the trailer launch, stating, “Launching the trailer with Salman Khan’s Sikandar is truly a dream come true. Sikandar’s dynamic action and mass appeal perfectly complement Romeo S3’s high-octane drama and gripping storyline. Sangram Singh Shekhawat’s journey is raw, relentless, and full of thrilling twists, making this the perfect introduction to our explosive world.”

Producers Dr. Jayantilal Gada and Dhaval Gada of Pen Studios shared their enthusiasm, saying, “We are thrilled to unveil the Romeo S3 trailer on the grand stage it deserves, alongside Salman Khan’s Sikandar. It’s a perfect pairing — two larger-than-life films that celebrate action, drama, and intense storytelling. This trailer launch is just the beginning of what promises to be an electrifying cinematic journey. This is a big-screen spectacle, and we’re ready to make an unforgettable first impression."

Presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), produced by Dhaval Gada and Wild River Pictures, and directed by Guddu Dhanoa, Romeo S3 is set to hit theatres on May 16. The film will have an all-India release by Pen Marudhar.