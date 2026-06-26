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S.S. Rajamouli shares exciting update on Varanasi, 'We have completed a major portion of the shoot'

S.S. Rajamouli reveals that Varanasi has completed its major action sequences, with filming set to wrap by September–October as anticipation builds for the epic's 7 April 2027 release.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Ahana Tiwari
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 07:52 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 07:52 PM IST
S.S. Rajamouli shares exciting update on Varanasi, 'We have completed a major portion of the shoot'
Image Credit: (file photo)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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