/S.S. Rajamouli shares exciting update on Varanasi, 'We have completed a major portion of the shoot'

The visionary filmmaker reveals that the film's grand action sequences have been wrapped, while also opening up about shooting in IMAX, the future of the Baahubali franchise, and why Varanasi is shaping up to be his biggest cinematic spectacle yet.
Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli is now preparing for his next magnum opus, Varanasi. Headlined by Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the action-adventure spectacle is already among the most anticipated Indian films slated for release in 2027.
During his visit to the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, where he attended a work-in-progress session for Baahubali: The Eternal War, Rajamouli shared an encouraging update on the progress of Varanasi.
Speaking about the film's production, he told Variety, "What I can say is we have completed a major portion of the shoot, all the important big spectacle action sequences are done. We are into doing the smaller, interconnecting scenes, so hopefully, by September, maybe a little bit into October, we should be finishing shooting.”
Rajamouli also discussed filming Varanasi for the IMAX format, clarifying that the movie wasn't altered to fit the technology. Instead, the story itself naturally demanded the larger canvas.
"From the beginning, we knew the sequences that were conceived would be best justified in the IMAX format – we didn’t change anything just for the format,” he says, noting that any adjustments made were minor. “Because our eyes have been trained to shoot in the CinemaScope format, which obviously I love, [we were] just thinking about, we need to frame this to look good both in Imax as well as CinemaScope, the anamorphic framing, so that took a little bit of adjustment for the first few initial days. Then we understood how to do it," he explained, adding that the only challenge was adapting compositions to work seamlessly in both IMAX and CinemaScope.
The excitement surrounding Varanasi reached international audiences when Varanasi: To the World, the film's first glimpse, was unveiled during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.
The presentation reportedly received an enthusiastic response, with audiences cheering and applauding throughout the screening.
Adding to the growing buzz, the makers previously unveiled striking first-look posters of the film's lead characters.
Mahesh Babu appears in a powerful avatar as Rudhra, Prithviraj Sukumaran has been introduced as the intense Kumbha, while Priyanka Chopra Jonas makes a commanding impression as Mandakini.
With production progressing steadily and major action sequences already completed, Varanasi is gearing up for a grand worldwide theatrical release on 7 April 2027.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.