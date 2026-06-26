/S.S. Rajamouli shares exciting update on Varanasi, 'We have completed a major portion of the shoot'

"From the beginning, we knew the sequences that were conceived would be best justified in the IMAX format – we didn’t change anything just for the format,” he says, noting that any adjustments made were minor. “Because our eyes have been trained to shoot in the CinemaScope format, which obviously I love, [we were] just thinking about, we need to frame this to look good both in Imax as well as CinemaScope, the anamorphic framing, so that took a little bit of adjustment for the first few initial days. Then we understood how to do it," he explained, adding that the only challenge was adapting compositions to work seamlessly in both IMAX and CinemaScope.