SAARE JAHAN SE ACCHA

Saare Jahan Se Accha On OTT: When And Where To Watch Pratik Gandhi Starrer

Saare Jahan Se Accha is a gripping espionage thriller that follows Indian intelligence agents risking everything to protect the nation from a covert nuclear threat.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 28, 2025, 06:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Saare Jahan Se Accha On OTT: When And Where To Watch Pratik Gandhi Starrer (Image: Youtube Still)

New Delhi: Saare Jahan Se Accha is a thriller series starring Pratik Gandhi in the lead role. The upcoming series is based on themes of espionage, sacrifice, national duty, and tribute to India's intelligence community. The series is set to be released on Netflix, starting from August 13, 2025.

The streaming giant shared the poster of the series on X and wrote, "Pratik Gandhi and Sunny Hinduja are spies in a secret war. Over and out Watch Saare Jahan Se Accha, out 13 August, only on Netflix."

Bollywood actor Pratik Gandhi, who is best known for his portrayal of Harshad Mehta in the critically acclaimed 2020 biographical series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, is set to portray the role of a spy in this series. The thriller centres on a determined Indian intelligence agent who enters a high-stakes conflict of cunning and espionage with their rival from across the border, striving to sabotage their nuclear initiative. This series intends to showcase the sacrifices and frequently overlooked courage of intelligence agents. The series honours the covert champions of intelligence, the unrecognised heroes who jeopardise their lives for national safety.

Watch the trailer here:

The series features Pratik Gandhi, Suhail Nayyar, Sunny Hinduja, Kritika Kamra, Tillotama Shome, Anup Soni, and Rajat Kapoor, among others. Sumit Purohit has directed the series, and Bhavesh Mandalia, Gaurav Shukla, Ishraq Shah, Kunal Kushwah, Shivam Shankar, Abhijeet Khuman, and Meghna Srivastava has written the screenplay of the series. Gaurav Shukla has created the series. Saare Jahan Se Accha is produced by Bombay Fables.

