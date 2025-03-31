Sadia Khateeb Shines Alongside John Abraham In 'The Diplomat', Shares Fun BTS Moments - WATCH

New Delhi: Sadia Khateeb is receiving widespread acclaim for her captivating portrayal of Uzma Ahmed in The Diplomat, which continues to captivate audiences with its gripping narrative and powerful performances. As the show gains popularity, Sadia is soaking in the immense appreciation and love pouring in from fans across India.

The actress recently treated her followers to a glimpse of the fun-filled behind-the-scenes moments on set. In a playful video, Sadia is seen dancing with Bollywood star John Abraham to his iconic song "Subha Hone Na De" from the hit film Desi Boyz. Fans are clearly enjoying the video, which has quickly become a fan favorite.

Along with the video, Sadia shared a collection of candid photos and clips on her social media, captioned with the heartfelt message, "Pocket full of memories #thediplomat." The visuals showcase the actress sharing laughter, singing, and even engaging in spontaneous dance breaks with the cast and crew, offering a peek into the joyful and energetic atmosphere that made the filming process so memorable.

Fans are delighted not only by Sadia's remarkable on-screen performance but also by her infectious off-screen personality, as she continues to charm her audience with her genuine energy and enthusiasm.