'Sadke bann jayengi...' Lyari people demand Rs 500 crore from Adtiya Dhar as Dhurandhar 2 earns Rs 1000 crore

Aditya Dhar’s latest spy thriller, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has been smashing box-office records in India and overseas, crossing over Rs 1,100 crore globally. Amid its massive success, residents of Pakistan’s Lyari are now demanding a significant portion of the film’s earnings for the welfare and development of their city.

Calls for Rs 500 Crore or More

A viral video shared by the YouTube channel Comparison TV captured residents of Lyari voicing their demands. One resident stated:

"The film made on Lyari, it's a very VIP film and it earned a lot of money. May Lyari progress a lot and may these roads get built."

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Another resident added:

"If you’re earning Rs 1,000 crore, then at least give Rs 500 crore to the people of Lyari. Even half the earnings would help build roads. When children walk on these roads, they end up with blisters."

A third voice demanded:

"We’ve been demanding this for a long time, but the people of Lyari haven’t received anything. Please give something, bhaijaan."

Also Read | Dhurandhar Vs Dhurandhar 2 IMDb rating: Check which one of the Ranveer Singh-starrer beats the other

Residents Claim Film Profits Exploit Lyari

When asked how much the city should receive, a local responded:

"At least we should get crores. Lyari should get 70–80%. Where did the income come from? From using Lyari’s name and showing its situations. They should donate accordingly."

Take a look:

"Aditya Dhar ji, attention please..."



Dhurandhar 2 has earned over ₹1000 crore

so far. Now, people of LYARI are demanding a 50% share for their development.



Pakistan govt is not developing Lyari despite getting billions in loans from US and IMF. pic.twitter.com/gVaHP3R39W — Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) March 27, 2026

The calls highlight growing concern among Lyari residents over the portrayal of their city in the blockbuster franchise and the economic benefits they feel should accompany it.

Dhurandhar 2: Plot and Box-Office Success

Dhurandhar: The Revenge stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza, an Indian spy who infiltrates Lyari’s gangs to dismantle both the local underworld and terrorist networks affecting India. The film dramatises Lyari’s gang wars and depicts Hamza’s rise as the city’s kingpin while carrying out his covert mission.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the action thriller also features Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in pivotal roles.

Also Read | Dhurandhar: The Revenge worldwide box office collection day 11: Ranveer Singh-starrer nears Baahubali 2’s global total, crosses Rs 1300 crore

The franchise’s first instalment created a global stir, collecting Rs 1,300 crore worldwide. The second part has replicated that success, earning over Rs 1,100 crore globally, including more than Rs 750 crore at the domestic box office.