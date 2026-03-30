Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3031868https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/sadke-bann-jayengi-lyari-people-demand-rs-500-crore-from-adtiya-dhar-as-dhurandhar-2-earns-rs-1000-crore-3031868.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies'Sadke bann jayengi...' Lyari people demand Rs 500 crore from Adtiya Dhar as Dhurandhar 2 earns Rs 1000 crore
DHURANDHAR

'Sadke bann jayengi...' Lyari people demand Rs 500 crore from Adtiya Dhar as Dhurandhar 2 earns Rs 1000 crore

Residents of Lyari are demanding a significant portion, up to 50–70%, of the massive earnings from Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2, which has crossed Rs 1,100 crore globally.

Edited By: Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Mar 30, 2026, 11:39 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Sadke bann jayengi...' Lyari people demand Rs 500 crore from Adtiya Dhar as Dhurandhar 2 earns Rs 1000 crore(Image: X/file photo)

Aditya Dhar’s latest spy thriller, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has been smashing box-office records in India and overseas, crossing over Rs 1,100 crore globally. Amid its massive success, residents of Pakistan’s Lyari are now demanding a significant portion of the film’s earnings for the welfare and development of their city.

Calls for Rs 500 Crore or More

A viral video shared by the YouTube channel Comparison TV captured residents of Lyari voicing their demands. One resident stated:
"The film made on Lyari, it's a very VIP film and it earned a lot of money. May Lyari progress a lot and may these roads get built."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Another resident added:

"If you’re earning Rs 1,000 crore, then at least give Rs 500 crore to the people of Lyari. Even half the earnings would help build roads. When children walk on these roads, they end up with blisters."

A third voice demanded:

"We’ve been demanding this for a long time, but the people of Lyari haven’t received anything. Please give something, bhaijaan."

Also Read | Dhurandhar Vs Dhurandhar 2 IMDb rating: Check which one of the Ranveer Singh-starrer beats the other

Residents Claim Film Profits Exploit Lyari

When asked how much the city should receive, a local responded:

"At least we should get crores. Lyari should get 70–80%. Where did the income come from? From using Lyari’s name and showing its situations. They should donate accordingly."

Take a look:

The calls highlight growing concern among Lyari residents over the portrayal of their city in the blockbuster franchise and the economic benefits they feel should accompany it.

Dhurandhar 2: Plot and Box-Office Success

Dhurandhar: The Revenge stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza, an Indian spy who infiltrates Lyari’s gangs to dismantle both the local underworld and terrorist networks affecting India. The film dramatises Lyari’s gang wars and depicts Hamza’s rise as the city’s kingpin while carrying out his covert mission.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the action thriller also features Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in pivotal roles.

Also Read | Dhurandhar: The Revenge worldwide box office collection day 11: Ranveer Singh-starrer nears Baahubali 2’s global total, crosses Rs 1300 crore

The franchise’s first instalment created a global stir, collecting Rs 1,300 crore worldwide. The second part has replicated that success, earning over Rs 1,100 crore globally, including more than Rs 750 crore at the domestic box office.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ahana Tiwari

Trainee Sub-Editor 

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Mumbai Indians
IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians end opening match curse, beat KKR by 6 wickets
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome second baby boy; Vayu becomes big brother
Ameesha Patel
Ameesha Patel shares throwback from LA birthday with Salman Khan
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma creates history, slams his fastest IPL fifty in MI vs KKR clash
short kurti
Stylish Short Kurtis for Women for Daily Wear
bodycon dress
Trendy Bodycon Dresses for Stylish Women
MS Dhoni
When did MS Dhoni last miss IPL match for CSK? A look at past instances
Women blazer
Stylish Women Blazers for Office and Casual Wear
women bags
Trendy Women Shoulder Bags and Sling Bags
Men formal shirt
Stylish Men’s Formal Shirts on Amazon