Sai Pallavi, Junaid Khan’s Ek Din gets new poster ahead of trailer release tomorrow

New Delhi: The makers of the movie, Ek Din have released a new poster of their much-anticipated love story ahead of the film’s trailer launch. The poster features the film’s lead pair, Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan. The poster gives a glimpse into the magical world of the upcoming romantic drama.

With with the poster, the makers confirmed that the official trailer of the film will be released tomorrow, March 11, 2026 and will give fans the first deeper look into the narrative.

Sharing the poster on social media, the makers captioned the post, “All it takes is one chance at love. Ek Din Trailer Out Tomorrow. Watch #EkDin only in theatres on May 1, 2026.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Ek Din Teaser

Earlier, the teaser of Ek Din was unveiled by the makers and it opened with a touching moment as Junaid says, “Tumhari muskurahat, Meera, mujhe bahut acchi lagti hai…”

Sai Pallavi is all set to step into Bollywood films with this film, starring opposite Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, who is known for his roles in Loveyapa and Maharaja.

More About Ek Din

Previously titled Mere Raho, Ek Din reunites Aamir Khan with filmmaker Mansoor Khan after a long hiatus. Together, they have given audiences unforgettable films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Akele Hum Akele Tum, and Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. With Ek Din, the duo returns to the romance genre.

Ek Din stars Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan. The film is helmed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan, and Aparna Purohit. The film is slated to release in theatres on May 1, 2026.

Earlier, the makers of the upcoming film Ek Din also took to social media to share the title track of the film featuring the voice of singer Arijit Singh. The video shows Aamir Khan visiting Arijit’s house. The superstar met the singer on February 3, a few days after Arijit announced his retirement from playback singing.