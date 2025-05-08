New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji's classic and beloved rom-com Hum Tum is all set to release again in theatres on May 16. Which was released in 2004, the film was widely embraced and loved for symbolizing the OG romantic comedy of Bollywood.

It was directed by Kunal Kohli, the film showcases the engaging love story between Karan Kapoor, a cartoonist, and Rhea Prakash, who cross paths on a flight. Though they don't connect at first, luck brings them together to kindle a beautiful romance!

While the carefree emotional performances by Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji took audiences on a rollercoaster of laughter and romance, the film's songs and narrative bind Hum Tum as a beloved rom-com among the viewers. As the film will be re-released on May 16, it is sure to bring together new and the old audience to experience a heartwarming romance all over again.

A leading theatrical string is celebrating ageless cinema with a carefully well-chosen list of classic re-release slate in May, and Hum Tum is on the list . As the rom-com is scheduled to return to the big screen, it will offer audiences a perfect chance to revisit this romantic film all over again.